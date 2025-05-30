Netflix Down: Netizens React to Outage with Funny Memes, GIFS

Updated May 30th 2025, 12:02 IST
Netflix suffered a major outage in the US. The outage impacted several parts of the country, leaving users in confusion and frustration. According to DownDetector, the downtime tracker, more than 75,000 complaints were registered. The website recorded 52 per cent of people facing issues with video streaming, 37 per cent complaining about the app overall, and 11 per cent having problems with Netflix’s website.
Netflix, as of now, has not given any official explanation on the cause of the disruption. The frustrated netizens took to Twitter to express their frustration, sparking a meme fest on the social media. Here are a few hilarious memes that you shouldn’t miss.
