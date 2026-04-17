Netflix Is Adding a Vertical Video Feed to Its App, Because Scrolling Is the New Watching

Netflix is redesigning its mobile app, and the biggest change is hard to miss. It is adding a vertical video feed, the same format that made TikTok, Reels, and Shorts impossible to escape.

Yes, the platform that built its reputation on long-form binge-watching now wants you to scroll.

From Watching to Scrolling

The new feature introduces a vertical, swipeable feed of short clips from movies and shows. You scroll through previews, and if something clicks, you tap and jump straight into the full content.

Netflix says this is part of a broader redesign aimed at making it easier for users to discover content and engage on mobile. Which is corporate language for one simple idea. People are spending more time scrolling than searching.

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Netflix Is Following User Behaviour, Not Leading It

Vertical video is not new. It has been around for years, driven by how people naturally hold their phones. What has changed is how dominant it has become.

Short-form, swipeable video is now the default way a lot of users consume content on mobile. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram did not just popularise it. They rewired expectations.

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Netflix is reacting to that shift.

The company has already acknowledged that the line between TV and mobile entertainment is blurring, with mobile-first formats like video podcasts gaining traction.

So instead of forcing users to browse like it’s 2015, it is adapting to how people already behave.

This Is Really About Discovery

Netflix’s biggest problem has never been lack of content. It has been helping people decide what to watch.

The vertical feed is essentially a discovery engine disguised as entertainment. Instead of scrolling through thumbnails and descriptions, users scroll through actual scenes.

It is faster, more visual, and more addictive. And yes, that last part is intentional.

Not the Only One Doing This

Netflix is not alone here. Other streaming platforms are also experimenting with vertical, short-form feeds to keep users engaged. The idea is the same everywhere. Keep people inside the app longer by making discovery feel effortless.

Even newer formats like micro-dramas and short episodic content are being built specifically for vertical viewing, designed to fit into short attention spans rather than traditional storytelling.