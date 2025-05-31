Tech Hack: Don’t Guess Your 5G, Here’s How to Know if Jio, Airtel, or Vi Actually Works at Your Place

It is hard to get a phone network in India. Even though telecom companies are spending massively on their 5G network expansion, many parts of the country are still not connected or face spotty 5G network coverage. So, before you choose a 5G network provider, the most important question to answer is- which networks are available in your area?

5G network availability in India

According to government data, 5G is now available in every state and union territory of India since it was first introduced in 2022. It can be found in 99.6% of the country's districts. There are already 25 crore people using 5G networks today. There is no doubt that 5G has grown quickly in India. But the quality and availability of 5G networks remain perennial issues in many areas.

So, even if your city is marked as "5G-covered," your neighbourhood or street may still not have that strong 5G signal. It depends on how far you are from the nearest tower or how busy the network is in your area. So, what do you do? Fret not- just follow these tips.

1. Use Network Coverage Maps: Websites like nPerf or Ookla 5G Maps let you see 5G coverage in India in real time by provider.

2. Look it up on the web: Network providers also give information on this. Simply go to a web browser and check network coverage.

3. Use SIM in Different Phones: If you can, borrow a Jio, Airtel, or Vi SIM from a friend and see how strong the signal is and how fast the internet are in your area.

4. Check Your Phone Settings: Many new smartphones let you choose "5G-only mode" by hand. This can help you find out if your phone is even picking up a 5G signal.