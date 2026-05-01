Netflix Rolls Out ‘Clips’ Feature on Mobile to Make Finding Shows Easier

Netflix has started rolling out a new update to its mobile app, introducing a feature called “Clips” aimed at making it quicker for users to decide what to watch. The update is reaching users in markets including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, with a wider rollout expected in the coming months.

The Clips feature adds a vertical video feed inside the app, where users can scroll through short snippets from films, series and specials. These clips are personalised based on viewing history and are meant to give a clearer idea of a title compared to text descriptions or static previews.

Users can access Clips through a new tab in the bottom menu. From there, they can scroll through videos, save titles to “My List,” or tap a “See More” option to open the full show or movie directly. Clips can also be shared through apps like WhatsApp or posted on platforms such as Instagram.

Alongside this, Netflix has refreshed the app’s design with a cleaner layout and simplified navigation. Key sections like Shows, Movies and New & Hot are now easier to access.

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The update reflects a broader shift toward short-form, mobile-friendly browsing, similar to formats popularised by platforms like YouTube. With Clips, Netflix is aiming to reduce the time users spend searching and make content discovery more direct.

The feature is being released in phases and will be available to all mobile users globally over time.