New Delhi: WhatsApp users have spent years stuck with only two options, which is either send a message immediately, or set a reminder and hope they remember to come back to message later. The App's long-standing limitation is finally about to change. The Meta-owned platform has begun rolling out scheduled messages, a long-awaited addition that lets people prepare a text, photograph, or video in advance and choose exactly when it should be delivered.

As per information, the latest feature will work in both one-to-one conversations and group chats. In a blog post announcing the launch, WhatsApp termed the scheduled messages as one of the most requested features from the users. The idea behind the launch for users is to write something whenever it comes to mind, then arrange for it to arrive at a far more suitable moment.

The messages can be scheduled for any time between 10 minutes and 14 days in advance. The rollout is happening globally to people using iOS and Android, and is expected to reach accounts over the coming weeks.

As per reports, once the feature appears on an account, using it is designed to be straightforward. A user needs to open the individual or group chat where the message is to be sent, type the message in the chat box, and then press and hold the send button rather than tapping it. They can select the date and time from there for delivery and confirm the choice. The message will then be sent automatically at the chosen moment.

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To the person receiving it, a scheduled message will look exactly like any other message. They will not need to do anything differently to receive it, and they will not be informed that the message was scheduled in advance.

Keeping Control Of What Is Queued

WhatsApp will also give users a way to keep track of everything they have lined up for delivery. The users will be able to view all of their future messages in one place, allowing them to check what they have planned. Importantly, even after scheduling a message, in case plans change, a scheduled message can be deleted before it is sent.

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The company has not said whether users will be able to edit an existing scheduled message or change the delivery time, so that option should not be assumed to be available.

One of the most common worries with this kind of feature is whether a message will still go through in case the sender’s phone is unavailable. WhatsApp asserted that the scheduled messages will still be delivered at the selected time even when the phone is switched off or has run out of battery.

Privacy And Everyday Uses

WhatsApp stated that the scheduled messages will retain the end-to-end encryption that protects personal conversations on the platform. It means the messages remain private and cannot be read by anyone else, including WhatsApp. The feature supports text, photographs and videos, giving users considerably more flexibility than simply scheduling a plain-text reminder.

Announcing the rollout, WhatsApp’s global head, Kunal Shah, wrote on X, “Be the first one to wish for their birthdays now. Scheduled messages on WA now.”

The most obvious use is sending birthday wishes or other greetings at precisely the right moment, particularly when friends and family live in different time zones. The users can also prepare exam wishes, reminders and important updates in advance without worrying about remembering to send them later. It could also be useful for businesses that communicate with customers through WhatsApp, as well as people who use group chats to coordinate work and share updates.