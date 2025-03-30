'Never Seen Anything Like It': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Hails Studio Ghibli Art Trend

The newfound trend of turning pictures into Studio Ghibli art using ChatGPT’s new GPT-4o-based image generation feature has taken the internet by storm. So much so that OpenAI’s graphics processors, or GPUs, are “melting,” with the company’s chief executive officer Sam Altman jokingly saying there is “a biblical demand.”

“I have never seen anything like it,” wrote Altman on X (formerly Twitter) while urging users to “please chill on generating images” as his “team needs sleep.”

Altman’s humorous reference to the Bible in a recent post to describe the unprecedented demand for Ghibli-inspired photos lightens the heavy workload on OpenAI’s servers. However, some of his previous posts have highlighted that the surge in image generation on ChatGPT has caused stress on the GPUs.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting,” he said last week.

Studio Ghibli-style photos and several other art filters were launched recently with the integration of improved GPT-4o and Sora models to ChatGPT. Called ‘Images in ChatGPT’, the new image generation capabilities were initially meant for paid users, but OpenAI opened the tool to free users with a usage limit.

While data substantiating the trend’s virality is unavailable, participation from celebrities, governments, and key people from across industries shows it has turned into a global phenomenon. It is a huge amount of traffic, triggering requests from Altman for users to slow down generating images.

OpenAI chief also dismissed calls to reduce ChatGPT’s capabilities as a resort to repel users interested in generating Studio Ghibli versions of their photos. While responding to a user who asked him to “keep nerfing the model,” Altman said: “we are gonna do the opposite of nerfing it BUT still please chill out a bit.”