New AirPods or Beats Headphones Could Launch Soon as Apple Receives FCC Approval

Apple could be gearing up to launch a new pair of AirPods or Beats headphones soon after an unreleased wireless audio device surfaced in filings with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The regulatory listing, first spotted by 91Mobiles, suggests a new Apple-owned audio product has moved one step closer to market availability.

The FCC filing references a device carrying the model number A3468. While the documents do not explicitly reveal whether the product belongs to the AirPods or Beats lineup, obtaining FCC certification is typically one of the final regulatory hurdles before a product reaches consumers.

That makes the listing a fairly reliable signal that Apple has new audio hardware waiting in the wings.

The FCC Filing Reveals Very Little

As is often the case with regulatory approvals, the filing is deliberately vague. The documentation confirms the existence of a wireless device manufactured by Apple and includes references to Bluetooth connectivity and battery specifications, but stops short of revealing the product's commercial name or design.

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Apple has historically used separate model numbers for regional certification purposes, making it difficult to identify a specific product purely from regulatory paperwork.

That leaves room for several possibilities.

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Could These Be AirPods Pro 4?

One possibility is that the filing relates to Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro. Rumours over the past year have suggested Apple is developing new AirPods models with improved active noise cancellation, better battery life, enhanced health features, and deeper integration with Apple Intelligence capabilities. Recent reports have also pointed to Apple exploring camera-equipped AirPods and advanced environmental sensing technologies for future generations.

However, most reports indicate that major AirPods Pro upgrades are unlikely before 2027, making an imminent AirPods Pro 4 launch less certain.

The Beats Lineup Appears More Likely

The more realistic candidate may be a new Beats product. Apple has increasingly used the Beats brand as a testing ground for features, colours, and designs that target younger audiences and Android users. Over the past two years, the company refreshed several Beats products, including the Beats Solo 4, Beats Pill speaker, and Powerbeats Pro 2.

A new Beats headphone or earbud model would fit comfortably into Apple's current release strategy, particularly as the company continues expanding its presence in the broader wireless audio market.

The timing also makes sense. The holiday shopping season remains several months away, giving Apple ample opportunity to announce and ship a new audio device before year-end.