Will Apple Fold? All Eyes On New iPhone And Tech Giants Mega Event

Apple is set to unveil its latest generation of iPhones on Wednesday, September 9, in what will be the company's first major product launch under newly appointed CEO John Ternus. The event, being held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The launch marks an important moment for Ternus, who officially succeeded Tim Cook as Apple's chief executive on September 1. The former hardware engineering chief is taking over at a time when Apple is looking to sustain the momentum of its flagship iPhone business while expanding into new product categories and strengthening its position in artificial intelligence.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Expected

The biggest conventional launches at the event are expected to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Unlike previous years, reports suggest Apple may not unveil the standard iPhone 18 at Wednesday's event, with the base model potentially arriving at a later date.

The Pro models are expected to receive several hardware and camera upgrades. Reports have pointed to improved cameras, a smaller Dynamic Island, better battery performance and a new-generation processor. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the specifications or pricing of the upcoming devices.

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The company's previous iPhone generation included the ultra-thin iPhone Air, which was positioned as a major design change within the lineup and has reportedly performed well in the market. The new generation is therefore being closely watched for whether Apple can deliver another significant upgrade while maintaining demand for its premium smartphones.

Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Could Be the Star

The most anticipated announcement could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. After years of speculation, the company is widely expected to enter a market already populated by rivals including Samsung, Motorola and Google.

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Apple has traditionally avoided rushing into emerging product categories. Instead, the company has generally waited for technologies to mature before entering them with its own design and ecosystem. Analysts see the foldable launch as an extension of that strategy, with Apple potentially seeking to turn a relatively small smartphone category into a mainstream segment.

The device has been widely referred to as the "iPhone Ultra" in reports and is expected to use a book-style folding design. Reports suggest it could feature a larger internal display when unfolded and a more compact external display when closed.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to occupy the ultra-premium end of Apple's portfolio. Some reports have put its expected price above $2,000, potentially making it significantly more expensive than Apple's existing flagship iPhones.

Foldable smartphones remain a relatively small portion of the overall global smartphone market. Apple will therefore be entering a category where competitors have already had several years to develop their products. The company's challenge will be to convince consumers that its foldable design offers enough advantages to justify a premium price.

A Major Leadership Moment for John Ternus

Beyond the products themselves, Wednesday's event will serve as Ternus' first major public test as Apple's CEO.

Ternus succeeds Tim Cook, who led Apple for more than a decade after taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011. Before becoming CEO, Ternus was Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering and played a key role in the development of several of the company's major hardware products.

His first iPhone launch therefore carries significance beyond the product announcements. Analysts are expected to closely watch Ternus' presentation for indications of how he intends to shape Apple's next phase and whether the company will continue to rely heavily on the iPhone while investing in new technologies.

For Ternus, the launch comes with both an advantage and a challenge. He inherits one of the world's most valuable and successful consumer technology companies, but also faces the task of maintaining the growth and profitability achieved under Cook.

Apple’s AI Challenge

Artificial intelligence is another major issue hanging over Apple's latest product cycle.

Apple has been working to expand its AI capabilities, including upgrades to Siri and other features, while placing considerable emphasis on privacy. The company has faced pressure from rivals that have moved more aggressively to integrate generative AI into smartphones and other consumer devices.

The new iPhone generation could therefore provide Apple with another opportunity to demonstrate how its AI strategy translates into everyday consumer features.

Analysts have also suggested that Ternus will need to prepare Apple for a future in which smartphones may no longer remain the primary way consumers interact with technology. That makes the company's investments in areas beyond the iPhone increasingly important.

Apple Watch and AirPods Updates Also Expected

The iPhone is expected to remain the centrepiece of the event, but Apple could also announce updates to its wearable products.

Reports have pointed to possible new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 12 and an updated Ultra model. New AirPods could also feature in the presentation, although details remain unconfirmed.

The event is being promoted under the "Surprise and Shine" theme, adding to speculation about the range of products Apple could reveal.

When and Where to Watch Apple’s Event in India

Apple's September 9 event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 p.m. IST in India.

Indian viewers can watch the keynote live through Apple's official website, the Apple TV app and Apple's official YouTube channel. The event will be streamed globally from Apple Park in Cupertino.

Pricing Could Be a Key Talking Point

Pricing is likely to receive particular attention this year as Apple faces higher component costs, including pressure from a global memory-chip shortage.

The previous iPhone generation ranged from around $799 to $1,999 depending on the model. The expected addition of a foldable device at the top end could push Apple's smartphone pricing into a new territory, while higher component costs could also affect the broader iPhone lineup.

The combination of a new CEO, the expected iPhone 18 Pro lineup and Apple's possible debut in the foldable market makes Wednesday's event one of the company's most closely watched launches in years.