New Apple iOS 26 Leak Hints at AirTag 2, New AirPods Features and a Mysterious Home Device: Here’s What Users Might Get Next | Image: Apple

A leaked early build of iOS 26 has offered one of the most detailed looks yet at Apple’s future plans. The software contains dozens of hidden feature flags and product references, giving users a rare peek at what Apple may launch over the next two years. While none of this is confirmed, the leak paints a picture of a far more connected, AI‑driven Apple ecosystem, one that could significantly change how users interact with their devices.

A New Home Device Could Change Apple’s Smart Home Strategy

One of the most intriguing discoveries is a mysterious product labeled J229. The code simply calls it a “home accessory,” but offers no clear description. What stands out, however, are references to sensor management and predictive sensing models, suggesting something more advanced than a regular HomePod.

For Indian users who rely heavily on smart home devices, this could mean Apple is preparing a new hub possibly a smart camera or an upgraded home base that integrates deeper automation and AI‑powered sensing. If true, it could finally bring Apple’s smart home ecosystem closer to rivals like Google and Amazon.

AirTag 2 Could Become Smarter and More Accurate

The leak also reveals multiple references to AirTag 2, hinting that Apple originally planned a 2025 launch. The new version appears to focus on improving real‑world usability. Mentions of better Bluetooth performance, improved low‑battery alerts and stronger crowdsourced location tracking suggest a more reliable tracker.

There are also new modes like Phone Finding and Watch Finding, which could make locating lost devices much faster a feature that would be especially useful in busy Indian cities where AirTags are increasingly popular for bags, bikes and even pets.

AirPods May Get Major AI and Location Upgrades

AirPods seem to be getting some of the biggest upgrades. The code lists several new features planned for 2025 and 2026, including Contextual Reminders, Visual Lookup and Conversation Breakthrough, all of which point to deeper AI integration.

There are also hints of precise outdoor location understanding and room‑aware controls, which could make AirPods more intuitive in everyday use. For users who switch between devices constantly, a feature called SRAudioMixing suggests the ability to mix audio between active devices a major convenience upgrade.

Vision Pro May Get More Immersive Audio

The leak includes a feature called AUSM Enhanced Room Spatializer, likely meant for the Vision Pro headset. This could improve how sound behaves in virtual environments, making AR and VR experiences feel more realistic. As Apple prepares to expand Vision Pro availability globally, such upgrades could make the device more appealing to early adopters in India.

iOS 26 and iOS 27 Bring AI‑Driven Features Across Apps

The software leak also reveals several upcoming features across Apple’s core apps. A new Health+ subscription service, expected in 2026, could bring AI‑powered health insights. Live Captions are set to expand to more languages, which may benefit Indian users who rely on multilingual accessibility tools.

A major convenience upgrade is coming to payments: third‑party apps may finally get credit card autofill in 2026, making online shopping smoother. Siri also appears to be getting a major AI overhaul, with new systems for planning, understanding queries and giving personalised answers.

Apps like Freeform, Journal, Wallet and Photos are also set to receive meaningful updates, including shared collections, follow‑up prompts and improved payment notifications.

Sleep Tracking Could Expand Across Devices by 2027

The leak mentions several sleep‑related features planned for 2027, including sleep tracking on iPad and Mac. This could make Apple’s health ecosystem more unified, allowing users to monitor sleep across multiple devices instead of relying solely on the Apple Watch.

Accessibility Features Get a Big Boost

Apple appears to be working on a wide range of accessibility upgrades, including improved Live Captions, enhanced Background Sounds, better VoiceOver support and new Magnifier tools like “Announce Stairs.” These updates could make Apple devices more inclusive for users with visual or hearing challenges.

A Glimpse Into Apple’s Future But Not a Final Roadmap