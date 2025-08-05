New Instagram Feature Lets Creators See Exactly When Viewers Like Their Reels

Instagram Creators can now get more in-depth post-level performance insights on their content. Instagram has announced three new tools for creators that promise to allow users to gain a better understanding of their audience engagement and improve content in line with this.

The biggest feature of the update is the new Reel Like Insights, a feature that allows creators to see exactly when someone liked their Reel, down to the second. Shown through an interactive chart, this tool can help identify the most engaging moments in a video, enabling creators to know what is working and adjust future content to improve performance. In addition to like timing, the insights page also presents metrics like shares, saves, comments, and total accounts engaged.

Instagram is also bringing similar functionality to carousel posts in the form of Carousel Like Insights. That feature shows which particular slide of a multi-image post an individual was seeing when they tapped the like button. Creators will also have access to a pie chart showing engagement between followers and non-followers, as well as a visual breakdown of the top liked slides—something that can inform creators which visuals work best with audiences.

In a major change, Instagram now provides Post-Level Demographics, which lets creators see demographic information for specific posts and Reels. Before, this information - ages, genders, and country - was provided for account followers as a whole. This feature provides more detailed insights into audience engagement, allowing creators to make content more appealing to targeted groups of their audience.

Along with these new analytics features, Instagram is evidently doubling down on assisting creators in data-driven decision-making. By providing second-by-second data on how people are engaging with their posts and post-level demographic insights, the company is making users more empowered to create more engaging content and build a stronger bond with their followers.