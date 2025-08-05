Your Phone is Pocket-sized Germ Magnet, Here's How to Clean it Without Damaging It | Image: Pexels

Your phone is probably infested with more germs than your toilet seat, kitchen counter, or even that dusty treadmill you half-heartedly wiped down last week. We touch, swipe, scroll, and hold our phones to our faces dozens (if not hundreds) of times a day. Sweaty palms, greasy fingers, public transportation, and the occasional toilet scroll are all things that can cause microscopic turmoil. And no, rubbing it quickly on your jeans doesn't count as "cleaning."

The truth is that most of us don't think about the dirt that builds up on our displays. But if you don't clean your phone the appropriate manner and often, you're practically carrying a petri dish around in your pocket. If you don't clean it right, you can make things worse.

How to Clean Your Phone Without Damaging It

You don't have to soak your phone in sanitiser or blow it dry with a hair dryer. Please don't do either, though. A soft microfiber cloth, a safe cleaning solution, and some good habits are all you need.

Never spray the solution directly on the phone; always spray it on the towel. Then, gently wipe down the front, back, and sides. Before you start, turn off your phone and make sure your clothes aren't too moist.

UV sanitisers are a good choice for anyone who desires a gadget-y approach. They eliminate germs with light, so there's no mess or dampness.

What Should You Never Use

Some things should be in your cleaning cupboard, not on your phone. That means:

- Anything that has bleach or vinegar in it

- Hand sanitisers that smell good or are gel-based

- Window or kitchen cleaners

- Rough paper towels or tissues

How to Clean

- To get rid of oily fingerprints, wipe them with a dry microfiber cloth. Add a drop of distilled water if it won't come off.

- For makeup stains, use a cleanser that is suitable for screens and doesn't include alcohol, or a cloth that is only slightly damp.