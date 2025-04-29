New iPhone 17 Pro Leak Suggests It Won’t Have Anti-Reflective Display Coating

The iPhone 17 Pro could be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16 Pro. In addition to a new chipset, better cameras, and a redesign, it was said to have an anti-reflective coating on the display for better scratch resistance and less glare. However, a new leak has surfaced, claiming that Apple has cancelled the display upgrade owing to several quality issues during the production process.

MacRumors has reported Apple, citing “sources with reliable information,” has run into multiple problems while scaling up the production of display components with anti-reflective coating. While the publication did not say if Apple tried to mitigate these issues before giving up on the new display functionality, the information corroborates what the Weibo tipster said last year. He claimed the iPhone 17 Pro will unlikely have an anti-reflective coating.

This news could be disappointing for enthusiasts who have waited for a substantial upgrade to the iPhone Pro’s display. While Apple has improved the display on its Pro model over the past few years, it has not implemented major changes, like the rumoured anti-reflective coating — which is currently available on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung may continue as the king

Samsung first rolled out this feature last year with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, claiming the Corning Gorilla Armor protection on display reduces glare by about 75 per cent compared to conventional display solutions. The Galaxy S25 Ultra uses Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which increases glare reduction percentage while increasing scratch resistance. Apple’s upcoming iPhone Pro model could have come with the same functionality — maybe more — if it had not run into the alleged problems.