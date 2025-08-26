Updated 26 August 2025 at 12:37 IST
New Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leak Reveals Price, Specifications, And Launch Details
Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) as the trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S25.
Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) as a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S25, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming phone has been spotted on different certification platforms, but its listing on an online retailer’s website confirms the launch is imminent. The listing, which was pulled later, has also revealed the specifications and the expected price of the Galaxy S25 FE.
When to expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?
A Portuguese retailer, MediaMarkt, jumped the gun and enabled the official listing of the Galaxy S25 FE ahead of the launch. Before the retailer realised the mistake and removed the listing, it was already too late. A Dutch publication grabbed screenshots of the listing along with key details. According to the screenshot, the Galaxy S25 FE will be available in at least a 128GB version, priced at €789.99, which is approximately ₹81,000. It also revealed that Samsung’s next FE model could arrive on September 4 during the IFA in Berlin.
The new launch timeline is much earlier than the previous rumour, which hinted at Galaxy S25 FE’s debut on September 19 in South Korea. Maybe the company showcases the phone at the trade show in Germany, but decides to launch it some days later. Samsung has not officially confirmed any dates.
What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?
The listing also shows the Galaxy S25 FE will boast a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 382 PPI pixel density. Preloaded with Android 16, the smartphone could offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It could be powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Its rear cameras could include a 50MP wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera will likely house a 12MP sensor. The Galaxy S25 FE will likely offer eSIM support and pack a 4900mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging support. It could be available in navy, dark blue, light blue, black, and white colours.
