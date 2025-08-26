New Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Leak Reveals Price, Specifications, And Launch Details

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) as a trimmed-down version of the Galaxy S25, which debuted earlier this year. The upcoming phone has been spotted on different certification platforms, but its listing on an online retailer’s website confirms the launch is imminent. The listing, which was pulled later, has also revealed the specifications and the expected price of the Galaxy S25 FE.

When to expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?

A Portuguese retailer, MediaMarkt, jumped the gun and enabled the official listing of the Galaxy S25 FE ahead of the launch. Before the retailer realised the mistake and removed the listing, it was already too late. A Dutch publication grabbed screenshots of the listing along with key details. According to the screenshot, the Galaxy S25 FE will be available in at least a 128GB version, priced at €789.99, which is approximately ₹81,000. It also revealed that Samsung’s next FE model could arrive on September 4 during the IFA in Berlin.

The new launch timeline is much earlier than the previous rumour, which hinted at Galaxy S25 FE’s debut on September 19 in South Korea. Maybe the company showcases the phone at the trade show in Germany, but decides to launch it some days later. Samsung has not officially confirmed any dates.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE?