Next iPad Pro Could Get iPhone 17 Pro's Heat Management Technology

The iPhone 17 Pro does not just stand out for its looks; it is Apple’s first iPhone to come with a dedicated thermal management system, which uses vapour chamber cooling for lasting performance without stressing the resources. This technology may now make its way to the next iPad Pro model.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPad Pro model with an M6 chip will use a vapour chamber for better heat dissipation, allowing Apple’s top-end tablet to offer faster performance without taking a toll on the processor. This will be a significant upgrade from the existing technology, which uses a copper heatsink for heat dissipation through the Apple logo on the iPad Pro’s back. Apple overhauled the cooling system last year with the M4 iPad Pro, retaining it on the latest M5 iPad Pro models.

That means the next overhaul will take some time. Gurman predicts the M6 iPad Pro could arrive sometime around spring in 2027, which falls in line with Apple’s 18-month upgrade cycle for its tablet. This iPad Pro model will also be thinner than the iPad Air, so it will be interesting to see how Apple manages to integrate a vapour cooling chamber inside a slimmer body.

While Apple’s latest M5 chip optimises performance and power efficiency better than the last generation, users of the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro, which houses an in-built fan, have reported thermal throttling at peak usage. This issue could also impact the iPad Pro model when used beyond the threshold, and will get severe over time. Providing an advanced thermal management system will allow Apple to allay fears of thermal throttling on next-generation iPad Pro models.

Advertisement

Apart from this bit, other specifics about the M6 iPad Pro are unavailable currently, but that is also because the potential launch of the device is too far away.