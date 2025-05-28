No Dubai Residents Are Not Getting Free ChatGPT Plus, Here’s What is Actually Happening

Ongoing media reports might make you jealous of Dubai residents, but control your emotions before you start planning to move to Dubai! It is all over the media reports today that people in Dubai can use ChatGPT Plus, the premium subscription version of OpenAI's popular AI chatbot, for free. But if you dig deep into this news, you may see that these claims are not true. OpenAI has not officially said anything about giving away free ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to people in Dubai. And that should be your first sign to judge whether this news is true or not.

Well, the confusion seems to have come from a combination of media reports and social media rumours that misread an official announcement focusing on improving AI accessibility. Some people in the UAE might have gotten a trial version of ChatGPT or are using the free version, which still has a lot of features. You cannot get the $20/month ChatGPT Plus subscription for free, though. The news comes from a local newspaper that claimed the news shared by various media outlets is not correct, and they contradict the agenda of the partnership between OpenAI and the UAE.



Officials from OpenAI have not said anything in public about a partnership, a government deal, or a Dubai promotion that would give people free premium access. The price of ChatGPT Plus is the same all over the world, and people can only sign up for it through the official ChatGPT platform.