No, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Did NOT Endorse This Investment Scheme, It’s a Fraud

Artificial Intelligence has helped the world with many things, but one of its major downsides is how easily it can end up in the wrong hands and be misused to create fake videos. In today’s case, a video is doing the rounds on social media claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment platform that promises unbelievably high returns. The video says that if someone invests Rs 21,000, they can earn up to Rs 12 lakh every month. No surprise there, this claim is fake.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team took to social media to clarify that the video is digitally altered and fake. In its post, PIB warned people not to fall for such scams. The tweet reads: "Don’t fall for this #scam! A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment platform, promising that an investment of Rs 21,000 can earn you up to Rs 12 lakh per month. This is a digitally altered #fake video. No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims!”

What’s the Scam?

The fake video shows edited clips that make it look like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking about an investment opportunity. It falsely claims that the scheme is backed by the government and that it will bring life-changing profits. However, there is no such government-approved platform, and the video is created only to trick people into losing their money.

Government's Warning to the Public

The government has strongly advised people to stay cautious and verify any such claims before acting on them. Fraudsters often use fake videos featuring popular personalities or government officials to gain the trust of common people. Once someone invests in these platforms, it becomes nearly impossible to recover the money. It is also advisable to follow only official government websites and social media handles for any announcements related to finance, investment schemes, or welfare programs.