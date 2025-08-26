Teen Slapped Multiple Times by Thane Rickshaw Driver for Not Having Fare Money | Watch

Viral Video: A rickshaw driver appears to have slapped a teenage boy multiple times over a fare dispute in a shocking incident in Thane. In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a man dressed in white, the rickshaw driver, is seen seizing the boy's collar and speaking aggressively while shaking him violently. The video shows the teenager, visibly shaken, pleading and even bending down to touch the driver’s feet in apology. But despite this, the driver continued the physical attack, refusing to let the matter go.

According to reports, the boy had asked for the fare before boarding the rickshaw. The driver told him it would be ₹30. When they reached near Kalyan station, the passenger boy realised his pocket was empty, the money had either fallen somewhere or been left at home. Hearing this, the rickshaw driver apparently got agitated, ending up thrashing the passenger with incessant slaps.

Thane police have responded in Marathi to the now viral video on X, saying, "Thank you for contacting the Thane city police. Your information has been forwarded to the Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action. The official handle added," The incident took place when the passenger boarded the auto at Santacruz and got off at Andheri. He is currently at the DN Nagar Police Station."

Netizens' Mixed Reaction Online

The video has sparked various reactions online, with many users strongly criticising the driver’s actions. One comment read, “Those slaps straight to the face can break any person’s confidence for life. He seems like a young, apologetic kid. The driver could have shown a bit more sympathy.”

Another user said in awe, “But why is this uncle hitting him? The boy is already apologising.”

Some, however, tried to see the other angle. One person wrote, “It doesn’t seem solely a matter of money here. Going by the old man’s words, maybe the boy was doing something irritating during the ride, too.”