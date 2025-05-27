No Internet? No Problem! Here’s How You Can Still Make UPI Payments Instantly

In a nation where online payments have become a part of everyday life, being offline can be quite a drag, particularly when you want to make an instant payment. But, there is a way out of this trouble. Meet UPI Lite X, a feature made available by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), that allows you to make UPI payments entirely offline.

That is right- no internet required. Whether you are on a plane, trapped in a lift, or buried in a basement with no connectivity, UPI Lite X lets you do quick transactions on spotty internet.

What is UPI Lite X?

UPI Lite X is a payment method that does not rely on mobile data or Wi-Fi. All you require is a smartphone with the UPI app loaded and NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled. Here's what you have to do:

1. Open your UPI app.

2. Tap the "Tap & Pay" icon.

3. Type the amount you wish to send.

4. Tap your phone against the receiver's phone.

5. That's it! Money is sent instantly, without needing a UPI PIN.

This whole thing is done offline, via NFC to share information between phones. Your Lite Account is debited and the recipient's Lite Account is credited with money- quick, simple, and handy.

But What If You Don't Have NFC?

If your phone is not NFC-enabled, or you have a feature phone, you can still make offline payments using USSD-based payments via *99#.

Just dial *99# from your registered mobile number (the one linked with your bank account), and you’ll see a simple menu on your screen. This service works even on feature phones and does not require any apps or an internet connection. You can check your balance, send or request money, and even see your transaction history.

The service of *99# is facilitated by 83 banks and 4 telecom companies, and it is offered in 13 languages, among which are English and Hindi. This includes a large percentage of India's population.