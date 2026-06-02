No More Awkward Bill Calculations? Apple May Let iPhones Split Restaurant Bills Automatically in iOS 27

Splitting a restaurant bill among friends often ends with someone opening a calculator, checking receipts, and figuring out who owes what. Apple may soon make that process much easier.

According to reports, the company is preparing a new bill-splitting feature for iPhone users that can scan a receipt, identify purchases, divide costs between people, and send payment requests automatically. The tool is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and could arrive later this year as part of iOS 27.

How the feature is expected to work

The new tool is designed to simplify shared expenses after group dinners, vacations, events, or any purchase involving multiple people.

Users would be able to take a photo of a receipt using their iPhone and assign specific items to different members of the group. The system would then calculate how much each person owes, including taxes and tips, before generating payment requests.

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Instead of manually calculating expenses, users could handle the entire process directly from their iPhone.

Powered by Apple Cash

The feature is expected to work through Apple Cash, Apple’s peer-to-peer payment service that allows users to send, receive, and request money.

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Reports suggest the bill-splitting tool will be integrated into the Wallet and Messages apps, making it easier to settle expenses without relying on third-party services. Users may also be able to approve or manage payments directly from an Apple Watch.

At the moment, Apple Cash is available only in the United States, which could limit the feature’s availability at launch.

Apple’s move could create new competition for apps that have built their businesses around shared expenses and digital payments.

Services such as Splitwise have become popular for tracking group spending, while Paytm, WhatsApp and Google Pay are widely used for transferring money between friends. By building bill-splitting directly into the iPhone, Apple could reduce the need for separate apps and keep more financial activity within its own ecosystem.

More upgrades coming to Apple Wallet

The bill-splitting tool may not be the only major Wallet upgrade arriving with iOS 27.

Apple is also reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to create custom digital passes by scanning QR codes from tickets, gym memberships, event passes, and other credentials.

Over the years, Apple Wallet has evolved from a simple digital card holder into a platform for payments, transit cards, hotel keys, boarding passes, IDs, and more. The latest additions could make it an even bigger part of everyday life.

Part of Apple’s broader iOS 27 plans

The bill-sharing feature is expected to be one of several new additions coming with iOS 27. Reports also point to upgrades for Siri, new artificial intelligence tools, smarter photo editing features, and design improvements across the operating system.