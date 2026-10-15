No More Unknown Callers? Centre Makes Caller Name Display Mandatory on 4G, 5G Networks From November 1

New Delhi: The Centre has directed telecom operators across India to introduce a caller name identification service from November 1, 2026, allowing users to see the name of the person calling alongside their phone number. The move is aimed at making caller identification more transparent and helping users identify unfamiliar numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through an order dated October 13, has instructed all telecom service providers to implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service across all service areas from November 1. The facility will be provided by default to users on 4G and higher-generation mobile networks, including 5G, without requiring a separate request or activation.

Under the new system, incoming calls will display two details on the recipient's phone: the caller's number and their name. If the number is already saved in the recipient's contact list, the name stored there will be displayed. For numbers that are not saved, the caller's name will be retrieved from the subscriber database maintained by the originating telecom operator.

For international calls from numbers not saved in the recipient's contacts, the display will show the words "International Call" instead of the caller's name.

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How Will The New Caller ID System Work?

CNAP is designed to provide caller identification through telecom networks rather than relying solely on third-party applications. Telecom operators will be required to establish and maintain databases mapping subscribers' names to their mobile numbers. The operator handling the incoming call will retrieve the relevant identification details and display them on the recipient's device.

The DoT has also directed operators to adopt security measures while implementing the service. The system must be designed to prevent the retention of the caller's name through the query-response mechanism after the incoming call ends.

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However, the rollout will initially cover wireless terrestrial networks operating on 4G and higher-generation technologies. The implementation of CNAP on 2G and 3G networks, as well as public switched telephone networks, will be considered separately, according to the department's instructions.

The directive follows trials conducted by telecom service providers on 4G and higher-generation networks and builds on recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February 2024.

Exceptions And Rules For Business Calls

The new system will have certain exceptions. The names of users who have opted for the Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility, in accordance with the applicable guidelines, will not be displayed to recipients.

Telecom operators may also offer businesses and users with bulk connections the option of displaying a verified preferred name instead of the name recorded in their subscriber database. Such a name must correspond to a trademark registered with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

Operators will be responsible for verifying the supporting documents before allowing the preferred name to be displayed. Existing business subscribers will have to apply to update their preferred names, subject to verification.

The DoT has further instructed telecom operators to establish mechanisms for receiving, recording and resolving complaints related to the service within a specified timeframe.

Will CNAP End Spam And Fraud Calls?

The introduction of CNAP is expected to make it easier for users to identify unfamiliar callers and could help them make more informed decisions about answering incoming calls. Displaying a name alongside a number may also make it more difficult for callers to rely solely on unfamiliar numbers to establish contact.

However, the service should not be treated as a guarantee that every fraudulent or spam call will be identified. CNAP displays the caller's name as recorded in telecom subscriber records, subject to the prescribed rules. Users should therefore continue to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls and avoid sharing sensitive information or financial details with unverified callers.