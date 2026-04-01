‘Not Even a Phone Call’: Oracle Layoffs Trigger Outrage After 20-Year Employee With Cancer Reportedly Fired by Email

New Delhi: Fresh reports of layoffs at Oracle are drawing sharp reactions online, after a viral post claimed that a long-serving employee battling cancer was dismissed through an email with no prior conversation.

The claim surfaced on a Reddit forum, where a user alleged that their father, who had worked at Oracle for 20 years under the same manager, was informed of his termination solely via email. The post has since triggered widespread criticism over how companies handle layoffs, especially in sensitive situations.

“My dad has worked for Oracle for 20 years, worked for the same boss for 20 years. Not even a phone call… What is he supposed to do for the next 2 years? Keep in mind, he has cancer, and now he has no health insurance,” the user wrote.

While the specific case remains unverified, it has become a flashpoint in a broader conversation around ongoing layoffs at the company.

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Early Morning Emails, Sudden Lockouts

Across India, US and other regions, multiple employees have taken to online platforms claiming they were laid off in a similar manner through early morning emails, some reportedly sent around 6 AM IST. Several said they were locked out of company systems shortly after receiving the message, with little or no warning.

The layoffs appear to span multiple teams, including engineering, product, and solutions roles. Some accounts suggest deeper cuts in hardware and sales divisions, though there is no official confirmation on the scale or departments affected.

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Oracle is said to have fired nearly 12,000 employees in the latest layoff with more job cuts on cards.

Many employees have also questioned the criteria behind the layoffs. According to posts online, even recently promoted and high-performing staff were reportedly impacted. Some users speculate that cost-cutting, rather than performance, may have driven the decisions.

Official Silence, Growing Questions

Oracle has not publicly confirmed the layoffs or shared details on the number of employees affected. The company also declined to comment when approached for clarification.

A standard email, reportedly sent to impacted employees, cited “organisational changes” and “streamlining operations” as reasons for the cuts. It mentioned severance support and a notice period but did not provide detailed breakdowns upfront.

A Familiar Pattern in Tech Layoffs

The situation mirrors recent backlash faced by Epic Games, where a viral social media post highlighted the case of an employee with terminal illness losing insurance after layoffs. That incident drew a response from CEO Tim Sweeney and sparked debate over corporate responsibility.

At Oracle, similar concerns are now surfacing particularly around communication and timing. The reported use of automated emails and immediate system lockouts has been described by some as impersonal and abrupt.

Uncertainty for Employees

For now, much of the information around the layoffs is based on employee accounts and online discussions. Severance details remain unclear, with affected workers reportedly waiting for follow-up communication from HR.