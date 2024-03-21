Advertisement

Lenovo recently unveiled its CIO Playbook 2024 — It’s all about Smarter AI, shedding light on Indian businesses' unprecedented embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. According to the report, 11 per cent of the CIOs of technologically advanced nations, such as Japan and South Korea, believe that AI is just a “distraction” in organisations, while in India, the number is as low as 5 per cent. Meanwhile, in Australia, and New Zealand, 18 per cent of the surveyed CIOs consider AI a distraction in their organisations.

Image: Republic (Data collated from Lenovo CIO Playbook 2024)

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Sumir Bhatia, President, Asia Pacific Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo, said he wasn't surprised to see the data as India is the world's startup capital.

Advertisement

“The way technology is being used in India is amazing … Unfortunately, one of my colleagues fell sick, and we had to get him a doctor. In most places, it'll take about an hour. Within ten minutes digitally, he saw a doctor. Another ten minutes later, the medicine was there. End of the day, it's technology,” Bhatia said.

India's AI revolution

A staggering 57 per cent of Indian CIOs believe AI to be a game-changer, and 38 per cent find it a hygiene factor in their organisations. Furthermore, 93 per cent of Indian organisations have either invested or are planning to invest in AI, underscoring the nation's proactive stance toward embracing transformative technologies.

What sets India apart in the global AI landscape?

According to Sumir Bhatia, India's tech prowess and innovative spirit play a pivotal role in driving AI acceptance. With a burgeoning startup ecosystem and a culture of innovation, India has positioned itself as a frontrunner in leveraging AI to drive business outcomes. Bhatia cites real-life examples, from seamless airport experiences to rapid access to healthcare services, as a testament to India's embrace of technology and its transformative impact on daily life.

Lenovo's strategic engagement with India

In line with India's tech-forward approach, Lenovo has made significant investments in fostering AI innovation within the country. Bhatia highlights Lenovo's AI Innovators Programme, a $100 million initiative aimed at nurturing the AI ecosystem and fostering collaboration with Indian startups. By partnering with over 50 innovators and offering more than 165 AI solutions, Lenovo is empowering Indian businesses to harness the full potential of AI and drive meaningful outcomes.

Bridging India's talent gap and addressing adoption challenges

India AI overview (Image: Lenovo CIO Playbook 2024)

While India leads the charge in AI acceptance, it is not without its challenges. Bhatia acknowledges the talent gap and adoption challenges hindering AI implementation. However, he stresses Lenovo's commitment to upskilling talent and providing the necessary infrastructure to support AI adoption. Through initiatives like the AI Discover Centre of Excellance and strategic partnerships, Lenovo aims to equip Indian businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.