Not the Pro, It’s the Air: Akash Ambani’s Phone Choice Turns Heads at Women’s World Cup Final

New Delhi: Women in Blue made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup. During the match, the cameras caught another detail that soon became a viral video on Instagram- Akash Ambani using an iPhone Air and not the higher-end model iPhone 17 Pro.

The Reliance Jio Chairman was spotted in the stands during the final, cheering for Team India with Apple’s lightest-ever iPhone Air in his hand. It didn’t take long for tech fanatics to notice that. Photos from the event went viral within hours with users pointing out that Ambani appeared to prefer the iPhone Air over Apple’s top-tier Pro lineup. Some social media users even shared memes on this.

The iPhone Air, which sits between the standard and Pro models, has become Apple’s new crowd favourite this year. Known for its ultra-light titanium body, edge-to-edge display, and long battery life, it’s designed for users who want premium performance without the extra weight or bulk.

Akash’s decision to use the Air during such a high-profile public event is being read as a subtle statement. Many on social media said it showed how even high-end users are leaning toward lighter, simpler devices. One post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “If Akash Ambani can skip the Pro, maybe the Air really is the new status symbol.”

Apple launched the iPhone Air earlier this year to fill the gap between its flagship and everyday models, combining Pro-level power with minimalist design. It is selling for Rs 1,19,900 in India.