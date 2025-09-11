Updated 11 September 2025 at 14:02 IST
Nothing Confirms Android 16 Update Coming Soon for Phone 2, 3, CMF Devices
Nothing has officially confirmed that Android 16 will roll out soon for its smartphone lineup, including the Phone 2. 2a and Phone 3. Get details on expected features, timeline, and supported devices.
Nothing has dropped a new teaser on X, suggesting that the company will soon push Android 16 update for its smartphones. The rollout will cover the Phone 2, Phone 2a and recently launched Phone 3. The news comes just weeks after the launch of the company’s latest flagship, the Phone 3, which arrived in July with Nothing OS 4.0 out of the box.
What to Expect From the Update
The upcoming software release will be based on Android 16, layered with Nothing OS 4.0. While Nothing isn’t making a dramatic overhaul, the company is said to be focusing on refinement.
A teaser shared by the brand shows circular icons across default apps, hinting at a cleaner, more unified interface. The company even used the words “refined and redefined” to describe the new look.
Apart from design tweaks, users can expect the usual Android 16 improvements, including better security, privacy updates, and performance boosts. Nothing is also expected to fine-tune its lightweight OS to keep the interface snappy and close to stock Android.
Timeline and Availability
The update is expected to arrive soon, though Nothing hasn’t shared a fixed release date yet. Closed beta testing has already begun for select users, suggesting that the public rollout is not too far away.
Unfortunately, the first-gen Phone (1) might not be included in the stable Android 16 upgrade cycle. Instead, the focus seems to be on ensuring a smooth experience for the Phone 2 and Phone 3 owners. The update is most likely to hit the Phone 3 first.
Phone 3 Sets the Stage
The Android 16 announcement comes right after the buzz around the Phone 3, which has been the company’s most ambitious device yet. Launched in July, it introduced Nothing OS 4.0 with a refined interface, enhanced performance, and the same iconic transparent design. With the update now making its way to older models, Nothing is trying to keep its ecosystem consistent across devices.
