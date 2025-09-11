Nothing Confirms Android 16 Update Coming Soon for Phone 2, 3, CMF Devices

Nothing has dropped a new teaser on X, suggesting that the company will soon push Android 16 update for its smartphones. The rollout will cover the Phone 2, Phone 2a and recently launched Phone 3. The news comes just weeks after the launch of the company’s latest flagship, the Phone 3, which arrived in July with Nothing OS 4.0 out of the box.

What to Expect From the Update

The upcoming software release will be based on Android 16, layered with Nothing OS 4.0. While Nothing isn’t making a dramatic overhaul, the company is said to be focusing on refinement.

A teaser shared by the brand shows circular icons across default apps, hinting at a cleaner, more unified interface. The company even used the words “refined and redefined” to describe the new look.

Apart from design tweaks, users can expect the usual Android 16 improvements, including better security, privacy updates, and performance boosts. Nothing is also expected to fine-tune its lightweight OS to keep the interface snappy and close to stock Android.

Timeline and Availability

The update is expected to arrive soon, though Nothing hasn’t shared a fixed release date yet. Closed beta testing has already begun for select users, suggesting that the public rollout is not too far away.

Unfortunately, the first-gen Phone (1) might not be included in the stable Android 16 upgrade cycle. Instead, the focus seems to be on ensuring a smooth experience for the Phone 2 and Phone 3 owners. The update is most likely to hit the Phone 3 first.

Phone 3 Sets the Stage