Nothing Ear 3 Launches Globally, India Launch Coming Soon

Nothing has launched its latest true wireless earbuds, Ear 3, marking the third generation of its flagship audio line. The product launched worldwide today for $179 / £179 / €179. The company has confirmed that Ear 3 will also arrive in India, with local pricing and availability to be shared in the coming weeks.

What’s New in Ear 3

Nothing has introduced a major upgrade with Super Mic, a dual-microphone system built into the charging case. The earbuds come with a TALK button that cuts background noise by up to 95 dB for clearer calls and also allows users to record voice notes directly from the case, says the company.

Each earbud adds three directional microphones and a bone-conduction voice pick-up unit, helping improve clarity even in noisy conditions. The setup works alongside AI-powered noise cancellation trained on millions of hours of real-world audio, offering wind noise reduction of over 25 dB.

Nothing informs that the earbuds themselves feature Real-time Adaptive Noise Cancellation, adjusting automatically to the environment and fit every few milliseconds.

Sound and Design

Ear 3 comes with upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers and a patterned diaphragm that boosts bass and treble compared to last year’s model. Nothing has also refreshed the design by adding metal components to its signature transparent look. The case is made with 100% recycled aluminium and crafted using 27 processes for a seamless finish.

A new Metal-Insulator-Metal antenna improves wireless performance by up to 20%. The buds and case also carry an IP54 rating, making them resistant to sweat, dust, and light rain.

Battery and Connectivity

Each earbud houses a 55 mAh battery, delivering up to 10 hours of playback, with a total of 38 hours using the case. A quick 10-minute charge promises up to 10 hours of listening. Wireless charging support is included.

On the connectivity side, Ear 3 runs on Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC, offering stable audio and low-latency performance for gaming and streaming. The earbuds support Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and seamless connection with iOS.

Price and Availability