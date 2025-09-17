Nothing Rolls Out NOS 4.0 with AI Dashboard, Extra Dark Mode, and Smarter Multitasking

Nothing has rolled out Nothing OS 4.0, its latest software update, promising a cleaner design, stronger privacy tools, and smarter AI integration. The company says that the new OS is aimed at making the smartphone experience more fluid, intuitive, and transparent.

One of the biggest highlights is the AI Usage Dashboard, a first for Nothing OS. This tool offers users a clear view of how AI large language models (LLMs) are operating on their devices. The dashboard displays daily and weekly usage trends, showing which AI models are most active during a given period. Users can dive deeper into individual model activity, ensuring they remain fully informed and in control of their digital experience. Nothing says this move reflects its commitment to AI transparency at a time when many users are questioning how AI is deployed on personal devices.

The update also enhances the brand’s signature visual style. A sharper, more thoughtful design language runs across the system, from standardised UI components to redesigned lock screen clocks. The new Extra Dark Mode extends Nothing’s minimalist black-and-white aesthetic, reducing eye strain in low-light environments while helping conserve battery power.

For multitaskers, there is a feature called Pop-up View that allows users to run two floating apps at once in dual pop-up windows. A simple swipe up minimises a window, while a downward pull expands it to full screen, making switching between apps more seamless than before.