Nothing Expands Co‑Creation Strategy With Phone (3a) Community Edition and New Investor Push

Nothing has announced a new version of its upcoming Phone 3a called the Community Edition. What makes this launch different is that parts of the phone and its software were created with the help of fans, not only the company's own teams.

The Community Edition Project invited people from around the world to submit ideas for hardware design, accessories, lock screen features and even the marketing campaign. More than 700 entries came in this year, showing how strongly creators want to be involved in shaping tech products.

Four winners were chosen for their work. They spent time in London working directly with Nothing's design, software and marketing teams to turn their ideas into something that can be used on a real device. Nothing also offered a cash prize to support their work.

The company says it wants to build a long-term model where its community has a real voice in how products are made. This includes allowing fans to participate in board discussions through a community observer role.

Advertisement

Alongside the phone announcement, Nothing has opened a new community investment round. Starting today, the public can invest in the company at the same valuation as major investors. The round is available through Wefunder in the US and Crowdcube in other regions.

Nothing says this funding will support its shift toward building AI-focused operating systems and future devices.

Advertisement