Nothing India Updates X's Bio to Celebrate Women’s World Cup Victory

Smartphone brand Nothing India has updated its official X(Twitter) bio in a subtle tribute to Team India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup win. The new bio now reads: “World Cup (1). Now in India.” The change was made shortly after the final match, wherein the women in blue made history by clinching the trophy after 52 years of the first women’s World Cup.

India defeated Australia in a high-stakes final and marked a monumental moment in Indian sports. Nothing India, known for its minimalist branding and quirky design language, rarely makes non-product-related updates. The brand did not issue a formal statement. Instead, it wrote on X- “Changing our bio for the first time because we know what it takes to do something for the first time. Congratulations, #TeamIndia. Long due.”

This announcement comes amid a wave of social media activity celebrating the Women in Blue. Hashtags like #ChampionSpirit and #CongratulationsToTeamIndia are currently trending under the Sports · Trending section on Twitter, reflecting the emotional impact of the win.

Nothing India’s account has seen a spike in engagement since the bio change, with fans and tech enthusiasts alike commenting on the brand’s timely tribute. While other companies have posted congratulatory messages, Nothing’s understated approach has stood out.

“No chance they did that (crying emoji) So damn cool,” wrote one user.

“Wow thanks @nothingindia Proud moment #TeamIndia” Wrote another.

