Nothing to Include Third-Party Apps on Select Phones, Adds 'Lock Glimpse' Feature with OS 4.0 Beta Update

Nothing has announced a strategic shift, confirming that it will begin including a “carefully considered selection of third-party partner apps and services” on its select non-flagship phones.

The phone company assures users that these apps won't disrupt the overall Nothing OS experience and will primarily include popular platforms that people generally install on day one, like Instagram.

Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, explained the move: “They’re not random—we’re working with popular platforms many of you already use daily, and in some cases, these integrations can even enhance performance or provide tighter experiences, such as improved camera or sharing features.”

Nothing phones have built their brand reputation on offering a minimalist, bloatware-free experience. While this announcement may be viewed by some as the company breaking its original promise, Nothing is justifying the move as a necessity for sustainable growth.

Evangelidis noted that operating a new hardware company involves higher Bills of Materials (BOM) costs than those faced by established players. To survive and ensure optimal pricing, especially for entry- and mid-segment products, the company must explore sustainable revenue models.

“One of the biggest challenges for any new entrant is managing the BOM... On top of this, most brands also have software-based revenue streams, the most straightforward being pre-installed partner apps and services. This is a common approach across the industry, including for established brands like Samsung,” he stated, explaining that not doing so would mean operating on “razor-thin margins.”

