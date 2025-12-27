Nothing OS 4.0 Launches: Faster UI, Glyph Progress, AI Widgets, Starts With Phone (3)

Nothing has started the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, its latest software update built on Android 16. The company says the release focuses on speed, consistency, and smoother everyday use, while also introducing new creative tools powered by AI.



The update brings a cleaner look across the system. Icons for first-party apps and the status bar have been redesigned for clarity, while animations and gestures now feel faster and more natural. Two new lock screen clock styles add a futuristic touch, and subtle haptic feedback has been added when adjusting volume limits.



For multitasking, OS 4.0 introduces a refined Pop-up View that allows two floating apps to run side by side. Quick Settings tiles now support a 2x2 layout, and widgets come in more sizes, including compact 1x1 options for weather, pedometer, and screen time. Users can also hide apps in the drawer to keep layouts clean.



A major addition is Glyph Progress, which syncs live updates like rides, deliveries, and timers across the lock screen and the Glyph Interface. This feature is no longer limited to select apps and will expand to more services over time.



The update also strengthens privacy controls. A new AI Status Dashboard shows when large language models are active, giving users transparency over how AI is used.



For Phone (3) owners, OS 4.0 unlocks exclusive hardware features. These include Glyph Mirror Selfie, which uses the Glyph Interface for creative reflections, smarter Flip-to-Glyph modes, and new Glyph toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle.



Looking ahead, Nothing is preparing Essential Memory, a system that can recall saved content naturally through search. This will build on the existing Essential Space and Essential Search features.

