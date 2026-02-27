Nothing Opens Sixth Exclusive Service Centre in Kolkata

London-based consumer tech company Nothing has opened its sixth Exclusive Service Centre in India, located at Vivekananda Road, Girish Park in Kolkata. The move is part of the brand’s broader plan to strengthen its after-sales infrastructure and expand its service network to 500 centres nationwide by the end of 2026.

The Kolkata facility will operate Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and will host “Nothing Service Day” on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On these days, customers can access free product cleaning, discounted spare parts, and waived service charges.

This latest launch follows a series of recent expansions. Earlier this month, Nothing inaugurated its first flagship offline store in Bengaluru, marking its entry into premium retail spaces in India. The company has also been steadily increasing its service footprint: in 2025, the network grew from 350 to 430 centres, while priority service desks expanded from 5 to more than 30 locations. These outlets are designed to reduce turnaround times and provide specialised diagnostics and customer support.

The Exclusive Service Centres, including the new Kolkata branch, are positioned as premium hubs offering trained specialists, priority servicing, and dedicated customer care. Beyond repairs, they host service camps and provide access to care plans and device protection solutions, aiming to deliver a more comprehensive ownership experience.

India remains a critical growth market for Nothing. The company reported $1.3 billion in revenue in 2025, supported by $200 million in Series C funding. It also emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the country, leading sales for seven out of eight consecutive quarters last year.

With the Kolkata centre now operational, Nothing continues to build momentum ahead of its upcoming product launch. The company is set to unveil the Phone (4a) on March 5, 2026, further expanding its portfolio in one of its strongest markets.

At present, Nothing operates six Exclusive Service Centres across India, with plans to accelerate openings through 2026 as part of its roadmap to reach 500 centres nationwide. This expansion underscores the company’s strategy to match its rapid sales growth with equally robust after-sales support.