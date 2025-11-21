Nothing OS 4.0 Is Rolling Out to Users From November 21- Here’s When You’ll Get It | Image: Nothing

Nothing has officially confirmed that its biggest software update to date, Nothing OS 4.0, will begin rolling out on November 21, 2025. The update is built on Android 16 and marks a significant milestone for the company’s ecosystem. The rollout will be conducted in phases, meaning not all users will receive the update at the same time. Notifications will appear gradually across regions, with the process starting this week. This phased approach is designed to ensure stability and minimise potential issues during deployment, a common practice for major Android updates.

Eligible Devices and Roll‑Out Order: Phone 3 Series First

The Phone 3 series is first in line to receive the stable build. Owners of the Nothing Phone 3 and its variants can expect the update ahead of older models. This prioritisation allows Nothing to complete stability checks on its newest hardware before expanding availability. Devices currently running Android 15-based builds are expected to follow, though the company has not yet shared a comprehensive list of eligible models. Historically, updates have been rolled out to newer devices first, before being extended to older generations. Therefore, users of the Phone 2 and Phone 1 should anticipate their turn in the weeks following the initial release.

Key Features & Improvements in Nothing OS 4.0

Nothing OS 4.0 emphasises refinement over radical change, focusing on small but meaningful improvements that enhance everyday usability. Among the highlights:

Smoother animations for a more fluid user experience.

A cleaner interface with simplified design elements.

Improved battery performance, helping devices last longer on a single charge.

Upgraded privacy tools from Android 16, giving users tighter control over app permissions and data access.

A refreshed Quick Settings panel and more responsive home screen interactions, designed to make navigation lighter and faster.

What to Know Before Installing: Beta, Backup & OTA Guidelines

For users already on the beta version, the stable build will arrive automatically via OTA (over-the-air) update. However, Nothing strongly recommends backing up files before installation, as the update package is expected to be large. To avoid interruptions, users should ensure a strong Wi-Fi connection and have at least 50 % battery charge before proceeding. These precautions help guarantee a smooth installation process and reduce the risk of data loss.

Advertisement

As the rollout begins, Nothing OS 4.0 is shaping up to be a steady, reliable update that focuses on polish, performance, and user control. With the Phone 3 series leading the way, most Nothing Phone users won’t have to wait long before experiencing the new features.