Nothing Phone 3 Expected to Take on POCO F7—Here's How

The Nothing Phone 3, the company’s upcoming flagship phone, is expected to be a segment disruptor. CEO Carl Pei has teased the phone’s key details, but if the company’s latest announcement is anything to go by, the Nothing Phone 3 could rival the POCO F7 — another hotly anticipated mid-range phone.

Nothing Phone 3 chip confirmed

Nothing’s next flagship Phone 3 will use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 — Qualcomm’s latest powerful mid-range chipset that could offer some solid camera and gaming performance. That is also why the POCO F7 will use it. While POCO has not confirmed the chipset details of its upcoming phone, it will likely be a rebadged Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, meaning the F7’s specifications will be the same as Redmi’s latest phone, which is available only in China.

In a previous video, Pei said, “We really have to outperform our previous flagship, so just compared to Phone 2, it’s going to be 36 per cent faster on CPU, 88 per cent stronger on GPU, and 60 per cent stronger on the NPU.”

A POCO F7 rival?

That said, Nothing is not pitching the Phone 3 as a gaming phone, whereas the POCO F7 is being touted as the mid-range powerhouse for gamers. That difference in their pitch may work in favour of Nothing and POCO because they target different users. Still, the fact that both phones will use the same chipset could make the mid-range smartphone offerings interesting. Add to it POCO’s strategy of pricing its phones aggressively, and you have a neck-and-neck fight between the F7 and the Nothing Phone 3.