WhatsApp to Let Users Opt-In for Status Update Notifications from Specific Contacts

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users achieve a more granular control over their notification preferences - specifically for status updates. According to WhatsApp update tracking website WaBetaInfo, the messaging giant is working on an opt-in system that will allow users to choose whether they want to be notified each time a particular contact posts a new status.

The upcoming feature, spotted in a beta version of the app, introduces a dedicated notification toggle for each contact’s status activity. Once enabled, users will receive real-time alerts whenever that selected contact shares a new status update, complete with their name and profile picture included in the notification preview. The goal is to ensure users never miss an important update from close friends, family, or high-priority contacts.

What sets this feature apart is its flexibility. Users won’t be overwhelmed by status notifications from every contact in their list - only the ones they choose to follow closely. And if preferences change, turning off these alerts is just as easy. A “Mute notifications” option will be accessible from the same status screen, giving users the freedom to opt out at any time.

Contacts will not be notified when someone chooses to enable or disable notifications for their status updates. This ensures that users can manage their settings discreetly, without creating awkward social dynamics.