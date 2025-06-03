Republic World
Updated 3 June 2025 at 18:52 IST

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date Announced: India Event Time, Specifications, Expected Price

Nothing Phone 3 launch date has finally been announced alongside a major clue about what the phone's design is going to be.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
nothing phone 2
The Nothing Phone 2 was launched in 2023. | Image: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 is coming to India at the beginning of July. The Carl Pei-led mobile phone startup has announced its upcoming flagship will break cover on July 1 at an in-person event. Announcing the launch date, Nothing wrote “Come to Play” on X, revealing the teased dot matrix design days after it said the Glyph interface is not returning.

Nothing Phone 3 launch in India

The company said the Phone 3 launch is set for July 3 at 18:00 (6 pm) BST. In India, that would be 10:30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed on Nothing’s website, its social media accounts, and YouTube.

Nothing Phone 3 expected price

Pei previously said the Phone 3 will be priced around £800 in the UK, while its leaked US prices hint at a starting price of $799. However, the Nothing Phone 3 may be priced around ₹55,000 in India. For reference, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched at a starting price of ₹49,999. The upcoming Phone 3 will be exclusively available via Flipkart to online buyers.

Nothing Phone 3 expected specifications

Pei previously said the Phone 3 will offer flagship features without revealing the specifications. However, reports suggest the phone will use either a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, alongside a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Its cameras may include a telephoto sensor with optical zoom capabilities, while the software may offer artificial intelligence-based tools. The phone may come with at least an 8GB+128GB storage configuration.

Nothing Phone 3 design

Ditching the Glyph interface, the Nothing Phone 3 will offer a dot matrix design, similar to what we have seen on phones like the Asus ROG Phone 9.

