Nothing Phone 3 Launch Set for July, Says CEO Carl Pei

Nothing has announced that the Nothing Phone 3 will be launched sometime in July. The Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s next flagship phone, expected to feature a redesign of the Glyph interface. Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed the Phone 3’s key specifications, including its processor, and the price last week, but the launch date was still a mystery. Even today’s announcement does not reveal an exact date for the launch.

“Phone (3) coming soon,” said Pei in a post on X (formerly Twitter), resharing a teaser that highlights the number “3” as a “magic number.” The company’s latest teaser hints at significant upgrades coming to the phone, which Pei said might cost roughly €800, about ₹77,000. At that price point, the Nothing Phone 3 will arrive as the company’s most expensive phone, setting the stage for the company’s entry into the premium smartphone market, currently dominated by Apple and Samsung.

However, the European pricing might not translate as-is for the Indian market. For instance, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in Europe for a starting price of €729, which translates to roughly ₹70,000. However, the Indian pricing for the phone was ₹44,999. Still, the Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s most premium phone by far when it arrives in July.

Nothing’s upcoming phone will likely use Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Pei also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will offer performance upgrades in software, with a close integration with Android and the company’s continued focus on design innovation.