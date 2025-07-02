Nothing Phone 3 Launches at Rs 62,999: Brand’s Big Breakaway Moment or Step Too Far Indian Buyers?

The Nothing Phone 3 is now available, and it's the costliest phone the company has ever made. Nothing has officially entered the flagship market with prices starting at Rs 62,999 for the base model and going up to Rs 72,999 for the top-end variant. But for a lot of Indian purchasers, the first thing they think is- "Is this worth it?"

From Budget Favourite to High-End Player

When Nothing came to India with the Phone 1, it stood out because of its innovative see-through design, clean software, and low pricing. People thought it was a brave choice compared to well-known brands because it cost less than Rs 35,000. The Phone 3 now debuts at twice the price, just two years later. What has changed, then? Nothing screams they are ready to fight against Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus like high-end smartphone brands that come with top-notch chipsets, better cameras, a brighter screen and longer software support. The design is still different, and the company still focuses on being creative and keeping things simple. But for most Indians, the crucial factor is what they get for Rs 62,999.

What does Rs 62,999 Mean in 2025?

63,000 is a lot of money in a market where many still try to reach to the Rs 30K–Rs 40K mark. For a lot of people, it's two months of EMIs, mutual fund savings, a solo trip to the hills or a backup camera for a wedding photographer. This is not the phone for "early adopters" who want something fresh; this is a phone that wants to remain your main device for the next three to four years.

Is the Average Indian Buyer Ready?

Value is still the most important thing in the Indian smartphone market. The OnePlus 13R, iQOO Neo 10 Pro, and Pixel 9a are all good phones that cost less and have good cameras. Long-time flagships like the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 FE, on the other hand, often go on sale for less than Rs 55K. That puts Nothing in a tough spot because they want a flagship price but still have a way to go to earn that flagship trust.

What is Nothing Offering at Rs 62,999?

To be fair, Nothing Phone 3 offers more than just a cool design. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip at the top of the line, a 5500mAh battery that charges quickly, a clean Android experience with five years of updates, high-quality materials and IP68 water resistance and new AI features incorporated into the OS. It's not just asking you to pay for design, but it's also not inexpensive at all.