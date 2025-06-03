Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Again — Cheaper Than Expected?

Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to launch sometime in July, with CEO Carl Pei dropping major hints to build hype. He previously hinted at a premium price, while the company last week revealed that the Phone 3 will ditch the popular Glyph interface — Nothing’s standout phone feature. In line with the confirmed details, the price of the Nothing Phone 3 has been leaked once again, and it may not be cheaper than your expectations.

Nothing Phone 3 leaked price

According to an X user who goes by @MysteryLupin, the Nothing Phone 3 will start at $799 in the US. The Phone 3’s base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage could cost $799, while the top variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage could be priced at $899. These price points fall in line with Pei’s tease of around £800 in the UK.

While the US prices translate to roughly ₹68,000 and ₹77,000, respectively, the UK price should be around ₹92,000. However, the actual India price of the Nothing Phone 3 could be much lower, with reports suggesting a ballpark of ₹55,000 — a bump from the Nothing Phone 2’s price of ₹49,999.

The Nothing Phone 3, the tipster said, will be available in Black and White colour options, much like its predecessors. However, the company has confirmed the Phone 3 will use a dot matrix design instead of the Glyph interface. The dot matrix on the phone’s back would allow you to play games like Pac-Man — a feature introduced on Asus ROG phones. However, the usefulness of this design is unclear.

Nothing Phone 3 leaked specifications