OnePlus 13s Price, Specifications, and Other Key Details You Should Know Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 13s launch in India is set for June 5. The company’s next flagship phone is all the rage for both good and bad reasons. While it is expected to bolster the company’s position in India’s premium smartphone market, it has sparked a debate on whether catching up with the trend of sleek and compact phones solves the common pain points. The response to the OnePlus 13s remains to be seen, but here is a rundown of key details of the upcoming phone ahead of its India launch on June 5.

OnePlus 13s price in India

OnePlus has yet to announce the price of its upcoming phone, but rumours suggest it will cost around ₹55,000. If true, the OnePlus 13s will sit between the OnePlus 13R, which costs ₹42,999, and the OnePlus 13, priced at ₹69,999. OnePlus has announced the phone will be exclusively available online through Amazon and the company’s website.

OnePlus 13s display

The OnePlus 13s will boast a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, and support for HDR10+.

OnePlus 13s processor

Powering the OnePlus 13s will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It does not support external storage, meaning you will have to rely on cloud storage should you run out of internal memory.

OnePlus 13s cameras

The OnePlus 13s has a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP wide sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Its front camera uses a 16MP wide sensor with HDR recording.

OnePlus 13s battery

OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 13s with a 6260mAh battery, featuring support for 80W wired charging. The phone does not support wireless charging.

OnePlus 13s software