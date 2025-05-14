Nothing Phone (3) Price Revealed Ahead of Launch; Company Announces Audio Partnership with KEF

Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the Phone (3), will be priced “somewhere around £800,” which roughly translates to Rs 90,000 in India. The announcement was made by CEO Carl Pei during The Android Show: I/O Edition. Scheduled for a Summer 2025 release, the Phone (3) marks a clear shift in Nothing’s positioning as it moves from affordable premium devices into flagship territory.

Pei described the Phone (3) as the brand’s first true flagship smartphone, highlighting key enhancements including premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that levels things up. While detailed specifications have yet to be revealed, Nothing is placing strong emphasis on AI as a core part of the user experience. Nothing OS, the company’s Android-based operating system, is being reimagined with integrated AI features rather than standalone add-ons. Pei noted, “Nothing OS is our vision for how AI should work - not just bolted on but built in.”

The pricing move places the Phone (3) in direct competition with flagship offerings from Apple, Samsung, and Google - a significant departure from the pricing strategy of its previous smartphones, which generally targeted the mid-premium segment. At Rs 90,000, the Phone (3) will likely appeal to a more niche set of users looking for a blend of design innovation and top-end performance.

In a parallel development, Nothing also announced a new long-term partnership with KEF, the popular British audio manufacturer known for its high-fidelity speakers and engineering legacy. While this collaboration does not directly affect the Phone (3)’s pricing or features, it signals Nothing’s broader ambition to fortify its high-end audio categories.