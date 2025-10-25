Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Expected in November—What to Expect

Nothing appears to be closing 2025 with one more phone launch. Leaks now point to an early‑November debut for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, tipped to become the brand’s most affordable smartphone this year. According to multiple reports from European retailers, the device could go on sale from November 4, with global availability, including India, likely shortly after.

What’s coming

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite appears to be a pared‑down version of the Phone 3a released earlier this year, sharing its clean, flat‑edged design and minimalist aesthetic but trimming costs through modest hardware tweaks.

It’s expected to feature a 6.77‑inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone reportedly runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That places it firmly in the mid‑range bracket, promising balanced performance and solid efficiency. However, leaks suggest that it will ship with Nothing OS 3.5, which is based on slightly older Android 15.

Cameras and battery

Leaks also suggest a 50MP main sensor with an 8MP ultrawide module at the rear and a 32MP selfie camera up front. Powering the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will likely be a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Design and features

Unlike the more premium “a” and “Pro” variants, the Glyph LED interface, Nothing’s signature lighting feature, is rumoured to be absent or limited, helping the brand cut costs. The phone is expected in white and black colours, continuing the brand’s transparent aesthetic. An IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance has also been spotted in leaks.

Price and positioning

In Europe, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could launch at €249.99 (around ₹22,000–₹24,000), undercutting the mid‑range Phone 3a while slotting above the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Its price will also determine the company’s next course after its latest Phone 3’s price raised eyebrows, questioning Carl Pei’s vision for Nothing.

