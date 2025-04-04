Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications, Prices Compared

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A36 are in the same price segment. | Image: Nothing, Amazon

India’s mid-range smartphone market saw the launch of two new potential contenders recently: the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A36. While Nothing’s new smartphone continues with its Glyph design with near-premium specifications, Samsung goes big on photography and software experience on the Galaxy A36 to woo customers.

With an array of theoretically interesting specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Samsung Galaxy A36 are vying for the top spot in the market. However, only one can win. Here is a quick comparison of the specifications of both phones, which could help customers decide which one is better.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications

Display: The Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It uses Panda Glass protection on top and supports Ultra HDR images on social media apps like Instagram. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. Protecting the display is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Processor: Powering Nothing’s latest phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the same Adreno 710 GPU. Customers get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the Samsung phone. Both phones come with Android 15-based custom skins. However, Samsung offers up to six major Android upgrades compared to Nothing’s promise of three years.

Cameras: The Phone 3a Pro houses three cameras on the back: a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The cameras can record up to 4K 30fps videos in HDR with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Its front camera houses a 50MP wide sensor with 4K video recording. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 packs a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera with support for 4K 30fps video recording. Its selfie camera uses a 12MP sensor with 10-bit HDR support.

Battery: Both phones have a 5000mAh battery. However, Samsung offers 45W charging speed, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro comes with 50W speed.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Prices in India