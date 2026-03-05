Nothing Phone (4a) Series Launches in India: 50W Charging, Telephoto Cameras, and a Discount-First Price Tag

Nothing has launched the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro in India, and the pitch is familiar: “mid-range” phones that want to be treated like flagships. The headline specifications are genuinely competitive on paper, such as 1.5K AMOLED displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7-series chips, and telephoto cameras on both models, but the real story is how much of the pricing depends on discounts, exchanges, and the fine print.

Prices and availability in India

The regular prices start at ₹31,999 for Phone (4a) for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹39,999 for Phone (4a) Pro's base model with 8GB of RAM and128GB of memory. Nothing’s attention-grabbing numbers, ₹24,999 for the (4a) and ₹34,999 for the (4a) Pro, are “effective starting prices” that apply with bank and exchange offers on March 13, which is also when sales begin. This means not everyone will pay the discounted prices.

What’s new

Both phones now have telephoto cameras, which is still not common in this price band. The Phone (4a) is listed with a 50MP OIS main camera and a 50MP 3.5x OIS telephoto, with Nothing claiming up to 70x Ultra Zoom. The (4a) Pro upgrades to a Sony LYT700c OIS main sensor and keeps the 50MP 3.5x OIS telephoto, with a bigger claim: up to 140x Ultra Zoom.

Those zoom numbers are the kind you should treat as marketing, not optics. The hardware offers 3.5x, but everything beyond that is cropping and computation, which can work in good light but collapses quickly once you move indoors.

Displays and chips

Nothing's Phone (4a) gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness claims up to 4500 nits (HDR), while Phone (4a) Pro moves to a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz and a claimed 5000 nits (HDR). The (4a) runs Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, while the Pro gets Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with faster LPDDR5X memory, compared to LPDDR4x on the standard model.

Battery, charging, and software support

Both models pack a 5400mAh battery and 50W fast charging, with Nothing claiming 60 per cent in 30 minutes and 90 per cent capacity retention after 1,200 cycles. On software, Nothing OS 4.1 is based on Android 16, and the company promises 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

