Washington: On early Tuesday, the Silicon Valley allowed to believe in a comeback for a few hours, amidst burning the former Nvidia CEO Chinese spy scandal. Jensen Huang, the founder who turned Nvidia from a graphics-chip company into the centre of the artificial intelligence (AI) world, had asserted that he would return in case the board wanted him back. His statement landed as supporters, investors and even President Donald Trump pushed for his reinstatement, suddenly reviving speculation that his dramatic exit might be reversed.

And then came the final twist, when Nvidia slammed the door shut, as the speculation kept brewing about Jensen Huang's comeback. Chairman Harvey Jones opened the company's earnings call on Tuesday with a blunt, final message, stressing that the board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as chief executive. The chairman's message, thereafter, left no room for negotiation, with no hint of a second chance.

Jones then handed over to Colette Kress, the chief financial officer now running the company while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

The rejection ends a whirlwind few days that began with Huang admitting to extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing, and spiralled into questions about whether banned Nvidia AI chips had reached China. It also exposed a split inside the Trump administration, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demanding a clean-up at Nvidia one day, and Trump backing Huang's return the next.

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Comeback Offer Rejected

The development came amid growing calls from figures including Elon Musk for Huang's reinstatement following his abrupt departure last week over revelations of an alleged extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of having links to Beijing's intelligence network.

Earlier, in his first public statement since leaving, Huang stated that he would be honoured to answer these calls if the board believed his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the country. He acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life, saying that he had received an outpouring of support from employees, investors, partners and customers who wanted him back.

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Donald Trump, who has frequently spoken with Huang, has also backed his return. Trump emphasised on Monday that Huang had learned a big lesson and that he would certainly not mind his reinstatement. However, Jones said that the board had every confidence in interim CEO Colette Kress.

Record Results Amid Turmoil

Despite the turmoil, Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday, with revenue exceeding USD 116 billion, nearly double a year earlier. Earnings were USD 2.70 per share, beating estimates of USD 2.48. Data centre revenue more than doubled to USD 107.6 billion during this period of time.

Nvidia projected USD 130 billion for the quarter ending in January, exceeding expectations. The earnings statement made no mention of Huang's departure or his possible return, with Kress expected to address analysts for the first time since being named interim CEO.

A petition titled Stand with Jensen, launched last week, has gathered support from current and former employees, investors and other Silicon Valley figures. It urged reinstatement while an independent investigation is conducted or until compelling evidence emerges that his departure is in the company's best interests. The organisers of the petition stated that they were concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process, adding that they had not been shown evidence establishing that the woman was a spy.

Huang Agrees To Testify

Key US House lawmakers stated that Huang had voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews over sales of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. Now, Huang is scheduled to appear on December 1, followed by General Counsel Tim Teter on December 2.

The chairmen of 3 House committees overseeing China and intelligence matters wanted answers about Nvidia's role in possibly allowing Chinese entities to access advanced American chips and the alleged involvement of a Chinese intelligence asset. The businesswoman was an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, under US investigation over allegations that it illegally diverted advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese firms in violation of export controls.