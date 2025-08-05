NYT Connections Hints and Answers for August 5: Tips to Win, How to Play and More | Image: NYT Connections

Connections, a game from The New York Times that came out in 2023, has become more than simply a Wordle follow-up. It's now a daily routine, a shared irritation, and a full-on cerebral workout. The yellow-to-purple grid is still a part of the daily puzzle routine for millions of people two years later. If you've never played or quit in a fit of wrath, it's time to give it another try.

What is NYT Connections?

It's basically a game of finding patterns. You have 16 words, and your objective is to put them into four groups of four. There is a secret link between each group. They could be different kinds of dances, movie genres, pasta forms, or even phrases that sound the same. It's easy to see some themes. Some people think they come directly from a trivia night at a bar. Connections, on the other hand, evaluates how your brain organises meaning, not your vocabulary. It may appear like one word belongs in more than one group, but there is only one valid answer.

The game sorts the levels of difficulty by colour: Yellow: the easiest, Green: the middle, Blue: the hardest and Purple: the evil. If you guess wrong more than four times, the game is over.

Tips to Really Win Connections

1. Don't go by feelings; start with the most evident words. If four foods stand out, try that first.

2. Look for the quirky words. Sometimes the strangest word is the key to the hardest category.

3. Look for homophones and puns. Connections loves to experiment with sounds and words that have more than one meaning.

4. Use the elimination trick: Once you're sure about a group, mentally put them away to cut down on noise.

5. Group with caution - Don’t submit guesses unless you’re 90% confident. You can only make four mistakes.

NYT Connections Hints of Today

Yellow: Beings with hard body without a backbone in it

Green: These are tall and have leaves

Blue: Common words

Purple: They sound like they have just two letters

NYT Connections Categories of Today

Yellow: Anthropods

Green: Trees

Blue: [Letter] (is) For ___

Purple: Words that sound like two letters

NYT Connections Answers of Today

Antrhopods: Aphid, Beetle, Mite, Tick

Trees: Beech, Cedar, Pine, Yew

[Letter] (is) For ___: Apple, Cookie, Effort, Vendetta