NYT Connections Hints and Answers for July 28: Tips to Win, How to Play and More | Image: NYT Connections

Forget what you know from Wordle. The New York Times’ daily brain game Connections is a different kind of challenge- one that pushes your pattern-spotting skills instead of your vocabulary. Rather than guessing a single word, you’re handed 16 seemingly random words and asked to group them into four sets of four, based on a common link. These links might be obvious or sneakily clever, with categories that range from pop culture to pun-filled wordplay.

And the catch? You only get four wrong attempts before it’s game over.

How to Play NYT Connections

Start with the simple stuff – Look for easy-to-spot groups like animals, colors, or tools.

Tap to test – Select four words you think belong together, hit Submit, and see if you nailed it.

Pay attention to colours – They reveal the difficulty of the sets:

• Yellow: Easy

• Green: Medium

• Blue: Hard

• Purple: Trickiest (and often involves clever twists or double meanings)

Think before you click – With only four strikes allowed, guessing wildly isn’t an option.

Tips to Win

• Think big-picture: Categories like “types of music” or “verbs” are a good place to start.

• Watch for double meanings: Words like “pitch” might relate to sound or sports.

• Narrow it down: Once you’ve nailed one or two groups, the remaining sets often reveal themselves.

• Save purple for last: The trickiest category is often full of puns or plays on words. Don’t let it derail you early on.

Where to Play

You can dive into Connections every day via the New York Times Games site or the NYT Games app, available on both Android and iOS.

Today’s Puzzle Hints (July 28, 2025)

• Yellow: First

• Green: Evidence

• Blue: Shows that

• Purple: Kinds of films

Today’s Categories

Yellow: Foremost

Green: Indication

Blue: Item in a collection

Purple: ___ Movie

Today’s Answers

Foremost: FIRST, INITIAL, ORIGINAL, PRIMARY

Indication: EVIDENCE, HINT, SIGN, TRACE

Item in a collection: COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP