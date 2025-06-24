NYT Connections Hints and Answers for Today, June 24, 2025: Full Guide and Tips

NYT Connections Hints for Today: If you’ve been looking for a word game that is out of the box and actually challenges both your brain and your vocab then NYT Connections is for you. Very different from the traditional word puzzles, the NYT connections challenges you with an assortment of 16 words. Your job? Group them into four based on the hidden connection they share.

Each set of four words is linked to the others secretly. This group can be based on anything under the sky- from cereals in a box to a chain of hotels, to rare flowers, to famous street names - it can be anything. You get only four attempts, so be wise when grouping these words.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections may sound easy to play but believe us it’s not. It not just checks your vocabulary; it also adds a new perspective to how you think. Some groups are easy to crack, while others seem like endless puzzle.

The game is available for free and can be found on both NYT website or in the NYT Games app. To play it on the website, go to nytimes.com/games/connections. For the app version, download it on your phone and find the game in the Play tab. Every group is colour coded based on the difficulty- yellow being the easiest, green slightly tough, blue a bit more and purple the toughest one.

Tips to Win

Think smart. What seems apparent may not be the right answer, so think out of the box. Look for the easiest one first and then head to the tougher ones. The game is about critical thinking also so do that. Mentally group words before actually putting them in a group. This will save you a number of attempts. Repeat words twice or thrice in mind, better speak up the words, who knows, you might end up making some sense.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

For that little nudge, here is what today's puzzle is all about:

Yellow: No room for drama

Green: What’s inside matters the most

Blue: You see these in the movie

Purple: Concepts that build up shapes

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow group: Strict.

Green group: Botanical coverings.

Blue group: Seen in opening credits.

Purple group: Objects in 0-, 1-, 2- and 3-dimensional space.

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Strict: FIRM, RIGID, STERN, TOUGH

Botanical coverings: HULL, HUSK, POD, SHELL

Seen in opening credits: CAST, DIRECTOR, STUDIO, TITLE