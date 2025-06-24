Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 to launch on July 9: Should you buy foldables in 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones. It is happening on July 9, Wednesday. The event will take place in New York, but Indians can watch it live at 7:30 PM IST on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

Samsung announced on X. The company is also holding a pre-reserve offer with the window opening today. It will remain open till 9 July 2025. This pre-reserve offer will get buyers exclusive offers on new phones. You need to pay Rs 1999 to pre-reserve the new Galaxy foldables.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7: Expected specs

Thanks to the tons of rumours and leaks, a lot is known about the upcoming Galaxy foldables. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be Samsung’s slimmest foldable ever, measuring around 3.9mm when open and 8.9mm when closed. It may come with triple cameras on the back, including a 200MP main camera. The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip, with a 4,400mAh battery inside. Storage options could have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to get a major design reboot. The outer screen of the phone could measure up to 4 inches, while the main display could hit 6.85 inches with slimmer bezels. The phone is likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Expect a 4,300mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP front camera.

Should you buy foldables in 2025?

Foldables have evolved over the time. They make more sense today. Until far, foldable phones have been more of a luxury item that are interesting to look at but too expensive to buy. But this year, things have changed. Motorola launched Razr 60 – a vanilla model in the series- at Rs 50,000.

Samsung is also said to be making phones this time that last longer, are thinner and may be even cheaper when bundled with bank offers, benefits and vouchers.

The leaks and teasers suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 could be thinner and lighter. The phones are expected to offer faster performance and roll up new Galaxy AI features up its sleeves. Phone are also expected to come with better heat management which means phones should run cooler after heavy use. Samsung’s new foldables are also expected to be stronger and durable this time.

Buying a foldable phone or not will always be a very personal choice. The fragility that foldables generally exhibit may prevent people from spending more than 50k on a phone. However, buying a foldable phone might not be too far out of reach if you're moving from a high-end phone like the S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 Pro.