NYT Connections Hints and Answers Today for July 25, 2025: Full Guide, Tips to Win and More

NYT Connections is daily word game from The New York Times that challenges your brain in a different way than Wordle. Instead of guessing one word, you’re given 16 random words and must group them into 4 sets of 4 based on hidden connections. These connections could be based on meanings, themes, or wordplay. You only get four chances to guess wrong before the game ends!

How to Play NYT Connections

1. Find obvious links: Look for easy patterns first — animals, colours, sports, etc.

2. Pick and tap: Choose four words you think are connected and click **Submit**.

3. Colour-coded difficulty:

Yellow = Easy

Green = Medium

Blue= Hard

Purple = Tricky or tricky wordplay

4. Be careful with mistakes: You only get four wrong guesses. Think before submitting!

Quick Tips to Win Connections

Start broad: Think in big categories like food, music, verbs, or brands.

Watch tricky words: Some words have many meanings. For example, “pitch” could be music-related or sports-related.

Leave leftovers for last: Once you find a few correct groups, the final set often becomes obvious.

Purple is the trickiest: This category usually involves puns or clever wordplay — don’t overthink it too early!

Where Can You Play NYT Connections?

You can play the game on the New York Times Games website or app.

Today’s Connections Hints

Yellow: Shh..

Green: Youngsters’ lingo

Blue: Calls in baseball

Purple: Lady head

Today’s Connections Categories

Yellow: Hush-hush

Green: State abbreviations

Blue: Baseball calls

Purple: Queen ___

Today’s Connections Answers