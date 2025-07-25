NYT Connections Hints and Answers Today for July 25, 2025: Full Guide, Tips to Win and More

Updated 25 July 2025 at 10:34 IST
NYT Connections is daily word game from The New York Times that challenges your brain in a different way than Wordle. Instead of guessing one word, you’re given 16 random words and must group them into 4 sets of 4 based on hidden connections. These connections could be based on meanings, themes, or wordplay. You only get four chances to guess wrong before the game ends!
1. Find obvious links: Look for easy patterns first — animals, colours, sports, etc.
2. Pick and tap: Choose four words you think are connected and click **Submit**.
3. Colour-coded difficulty:
Yellow = Easy
Green = Medium
Blue= Hard
Purple = Tricky or tricky wordplay
4. Be careful with mistakes: You only get four wrong guesses. Think before submitting!
Quick Tips to Win Connections
Start broad: Think in big categories like food, music, verbs, or brands.
Watch tricky words: Some words have many meanings. For example, “pitch” could be music-related or sports-related.
Leave leftovers for last: Once you find a few correct groups, the final set often becomes obvious.
Purple is the trickiest: This category usually involves puns or clever wordplay — don’t overthink it too early!
You can play the game on the New York Times Games website or app.
