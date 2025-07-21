NYT Connections Hints and Answers Today for July 21, 2025: Full Guide, Tips to Win and More

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times that focuses on discovering patterns. The game gives you 16 words that look random and asks you to group them into four sets of four based on themes that are not obvious. Does that sound easy? It rarely is. This is how it works and why so many people are obsessed with it.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is different from Wordle since it focuses on grouping words by meaning, subject, or association instead of just letters and words. Every problem has: 16 words, 4 correct groups of 4, and a topic that all the groups share. Some themes are easy to see, like "types of fruit," while others are fun to figure out, like "words that can follow 'cold'" or "bands named after colours." The twist? You can only make four mistakes before the game is over.

How to Play Connections?

1. Look for the obvious: Look for evident links at first. For example, there might be four animals, four body components, or four sports.

2. Tap to choose: Pick four words that you think go together and click "Submit."

3. Difficulty by colour: Yellow = easiest, Green = medium, Blue = hard, Purple = hardest

4. Use your strikes wisely; you can only make four erroneous predictions. Use them to try out ideas, but don't go overboard.

Tips to Win (Without Using Google)

Begin with a broad view: Use groups like "movies," "verbs," "colours," or "brands" to help you think. Look for terms that are hard to spell: Some words can signify more than one thing. "Pitch" could mean sound, athletics, or sales. Group leftovers: Sometimes, after you find a few correct sets, the last one just works out. Don't think too much about the purple group: A lot of the time, it's a play on words, a joke, or a complex connection.

Where to Play?

You can play Connections on the New York Times Games website and app. Right now, you can play for free, but you might need to pay for a subscription to get full access to the game history and streak tracking. NYT Connections is worth a try if you like words, puzzles, or just want to look smart in front of your pals.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, July 21

Yellow: Benefits

Green: How liquid transforms to other states

Blue: Classic sitcom slang

Purple: all relate to the apostrophe

NYT Connections Categories for Today, July 21

Yellow: Additional perk

Green: Phase transitions for liquids

Blue: Concepts from "Seinfeld"

Purple: What ' can indicate

NYT Connections Answers for Today, July 21